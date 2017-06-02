Frank Iero says My Chemical Romance are ''back to being friends'' now they are no longer a band.

The Emo rockers, also made up of Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro and Bob Bryar, broke fans hearts when they announced they were to be no more in 2013 after 12 years together.

The 'Black Parade' group's rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist admits their friendship got to a point where it became all about the business and after spending every day in each other's pockets they didn't meet up socially, but that's no longer the case.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on Monday (30.05.17), he said: ''I think it's really nice now because like for 12 years it was like you know you start as friends but then it gets to a point where you only talk about business stuff and then when tours over nobody wants to talk, because you're in each other's faces for so long. Now like we don't have that business aspect of it anymore so now we're back to being friends.''

The 35-year-old rocker - who now fronts his own solo project Frank Iero and the Patience - says no matter what they will always be close.

Comparing his bond with his pals to an older brother you fall in and out of love with, he said: ''I feel with that band we were together for so long, we grew up together. All those dudes are kind of like my older brothers you know what I mean, so even if like you hate your brother at a certain point, they are still your brother, you know what I mean?''

Frank was reunited with his bandmates at his show in Los Angeles recently and said they have often hang out, but that he would like them to get together outside of a concert environment.

Asked about the reunion, he said: ; ''Yeah, so we got to hang out and basically we get together whenever I'm out in LA you know what I mean. Because like they all live out on the West Coast now so it's harder for us to get together [and stuff like that].

''But that was really fun I think it would be nice to get together and not be surrounded in a venue.

''I think that's what we're all looking forward to like a time where we can just all just have like a family BBQ or something.''