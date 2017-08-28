Frank Iero is waiting until next year to release new music.

The former My Chemical Romance guitarist is thankful that he can play the music from Frank Iero and The Patience's last record 'Parachutes' after a near-fatal accident in October in Sydney, Australia when his band and publicist were unloading their equipment and a bus collided with them.

The 35-year-old bassist and singer is still trying to process the ''crazy experience'' and work out what it all means before he can begin to express it in musical form.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm kicking around a lot of ideas.

I feel like in the past nine months I have had a lot of crazy experiences and they've changed me a great deal.

''I don't know if it's for the better or the worse.

''I'm just different but I'm trying to figure out what that all means and I think it'd be hard for me to describe that to someone else if I don't know what it is myself.

''I'm trying to figure it all out.

I would say 2018 I will probably start working on it in a more sincere manner.

''Right now I feel like we're getting to play the songs off 'Parachutes' that I honestly didn't think we would ever get to play.

''So I'd like to tour on this for as long as humanly possible and then get back to figuring out what's the new thing, like what do I need as an artist to do in order to keep my heart beating.''