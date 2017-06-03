Frank Iero has joked that he has ''nothing but hatred'' for his ''talented'' former bandmate Gerard Way.

The 35-year-old rocker now fronts his own solo project Frank Iero and the Patience and admits he's jealous of how the 'Helena' singer, 40, could smoke and drink and still pull off a blinding vocal performance at their My Chemical Romance shows.

When asked if he has more respect for the emo rock band's former frontman now he is a singer, he confessed to BANG Showbiz: ''Oh yeah, well you know what you do but then at the same time you realise that like that mother***er never warmed up or did anything, he just smoked cigarettes and drank coffee all goddamn day and he could sing like that, like f*** you man. Like Holy s*** to have a voice like that I have nothing but hatred for people that are that talented.''

Frank says he never aspired to be a frontman as he could think of nothing worse than having to orchestrate a crowd.

Asked if it was something he'd wanted to do for a long time, he said: ''I never wanted to. Never in a million years like you couldn't have paid me enough to be our frontman. To be the one like when all the music stops and somebody and you have to talk. Like f*** that, that sounds terrible. Ask people, like hundreds of people in a crowd if they feel OK tonight, like nah that doesn't sound like fun.''