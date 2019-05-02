Frank Grillo is set to star in 'The Gateway'.

The 53-year-old actor has joined the ensemble cast of the social drama movie alongside 'The Thing' star Keith David, 'Orange Is The New Black' actress Taryn Manning and 'Sons of Anarchy' star Mark Boone Junior.

Olivia Munn has been cast as the female lead character while Bruce Dern and Zach Avery will also star in the picture.

Michele Civetta will direct the movie, which touches on the US prison system and has ''family themes''.

Andrew Levitas and Stephen Israel will produce the film, which will see Olivia, 38, play Dhalia, a woman who has a social worker, Parker Jode, assigned to look after her and her daughter Ashley while the youngster's father is serving a seven-year prison sentence.

But when he is released from jail early, their lives are turned upside down.

The 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' star is fresh off the success of the acclaimed Netflix documentary series 'Fight World' which follows Frank as he immerses himself in different fight cultures around the globe and he is soon to star 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'.

Frank joins the follow-up to the 2017 action-comedy movie from Patrick Hughes alongside Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek - who all starred in the original film.

The first comedy film centres on the world's top protection agent (Reynolds) who is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's most notorious hitmen (Jackson) and his wife (Hayek).

Frank is reportedly set to play an Interpol agent, who desperately needs help preventing a terrible cyber-attack in Europe, in the sequel.