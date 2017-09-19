Frank Grillo has teased the possible return of Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 52-year-old actor starred as Brock Rumlow in 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' and after he was pulled out from a pile of rubble covered in burns, the character took on the identity of Crossbones for the third instalment of the Captain America movies.
However, his character was swiftly killed off by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) at the beginning of 'Civil War' and was presumed dead, but now, Grillo has hinted a possible return of the iconic character.
Speaking to Forbes magazine, Grillo said: ''It's great to be part of Marvel too, and I have three boys who are fanatical about Marvel and I was surprised not too long ago because there is some news that nobody knows yet, to do with my character, that's going to be really interesting and I'm really excited about that.''
Crossbones was created by writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Kieron Dwyer and first appeared in 'Captain America' issue #359 back in 1989 and is usually depicted as an adversary to Captain America.
Although Grillo doesn't go into detail about what the development with his character could be, his comic book alter ego carried out the assassination of Captain America.
'Captain America' star Chris Evans recently revealed he will not be reprising the role of the superhero after 'Avengers 4' hinting at his possible death.
In the comics Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier) takes on the identity of Captain America after Steve Rogers is presumed to be dead.
However, Sebastian Stan, who stars as the Winter Soldier in the MCU, admitted he doesn't know whether he is taken over from Evans after Phase 4.
He said: ''It's just speculation. I honestly have no idea. I really don't know what I would say to somebody that would ask me that question.''
