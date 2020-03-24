Frank Grillo will join Bruce Willis in the cast of new sci-fi action movie 'Cosmic Sin' along with
Frank Grillo has joined the cast of 'Cosmic Sin' alongside Luke Wilson and Adelaide Kane.
According to Deadline, the 'Captain America' star has signed up for the flick, which also stars Bruce Willis, which tells the story of a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect humanity from a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts.
The supporting cast on the movie includes WWE wrestler CJ Perry, Lochlyn Munro and Brandon Thomas Lee.
The project - which is currently on post-production - has been written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake, with Corey also producing the film. Johnny Messner and Stephen Eads are serving as executive producers.
Bruce was recently cast along with Megan Fox and Emile Hirsch in Randall Emmett's directorial debut, 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'.
The 65-year-old actor stars in the motion picture - which tells the story of an FBI Agent (Megan) and a Florida State officer (Emile) who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases, with Bruce playing the part of Megan's FBI Agent partner.
Randall, who has produced over 100 films with partner George Furla under their Emmett/Furla banner expressed his delight that the 'Die Hard' star and Megan had joined the project, posting a picture of the story on his Instagram account.
He captioned it: ''It's happening, so grateful!''
Bruce also collaborated with Corey and Edward on sci-fi action flick 'Breach'. He also been filming for a pair of movies under the Emmett/Furla umbrella, 'Open Source' and 'Survive The Night'.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
The Purge is an annual night where all crime - including murder - is legal....
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
This is the Marvel movie that divides the fans from the casual filmgoers, as the...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following the disastrous events in 2013's 'The Purge' which saw a home security salesman murdered...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
With the 21st century world revolving around the it, people are becoming gradually more and...
Following the tragic events of the twin towers bombing on September 11th 2001 in New...