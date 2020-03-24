Frank Grillo has joined the cast of 'Cosmic Sin' alongside Luke Wilson and Adelaide Kane.

According to Deadline, the 'Captain America' star has signed up for the flick, which also stars Bruce Willis, which tells the story of a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect humanity from a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts.

The supporting cast on the movie includes WWE wrestler CJ Perry, Lochlyn Munro and Brandon Thomas Lee.

The project - which is currently on post-production - has been written and directed by Corey Large and Edward Drake, with Corey also producing the film. Johnny Messner and Stephen Eads are serving as executive producers.

Bruce was recently cast along with Megan Fox and Emile Hirsch in Randall Emmett's directorial debut, 'Midnight In The Switchgrass'.

The 65-year-old actor stars in the motion picture - which tells the story of an FBI Agent (Megan) and a Florida State officer (Emile) who team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases, with Bruce playing the part of Megan's FBI Agent partner.

Randall, who has produced over 100 films with partner George Furla under their Emmett/Furla banner expressed his delight that the 'Die Hard' star and Megan had joined the project, posting a picture of the story on his Instagram account.

He captioned it: ''It's happening, so grateful!''

Bruce also collaborated with Corey and Edward on sci-fi action flick 'Breach'. He also been filming for a pair of movies under the Emmett/Furla umbrella, 'Open Source' and 'Survive The Night'.