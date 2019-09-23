Frank Carter has postponed the first week of the Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes US tour after being involved in a serious car accident.

The 35-year-old frontman and his friend were in a horrific crash last Thursday (19.09.19) in Devon, south west England, which left Frank with ''some cuts and scrapes, a kneecap in the wrong place'' and ''bruised ribs'', whilst his friend suffered much serious injuries.

After spending the night in Derriford A&E in Plymouth, Frank was discharged the following morning (20.09.19).

However, doctors advised the 'Spray Paint Love' singer not to fly whilst he recovers from his injuries and, as a result, the shows scheduled to take place between September 23 and September 29 have been axed.

Frank admitted they were ''lucky to be alive'' and he is hoping to be ''well enough to play the rest of the tour''.

Their next date is 'The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes' show on October 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Alongside a picture showing the extent of the damage caused to the cars involved in the smash, Frank wrote on Instagram: ''IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR. THE FIRST WEEK OF DATES IS POSTPONED.

''On Thursday night at 7:20pm I was involved in a serious car accident in Devon, UK. I crawled out of the wreck with some cuts and scrapes, a kneecap in the wrong place, bruised ribs and a headache that won't go away.

''My friend Pete was less fortunate, he was cut from the wreckage by no less than eleven firefighters with a triple fractured pelvis, ruptured spleen, multiple broken ribs and the kind of cuts and bruises you get from being hit by a car.

''We were all taken by ambulance to Derriford A&E where I stayed until 7:30am the next morning when I was finally released with a collection of minor injuries and a new appreciation of living.

''I have unfortunately been told I am unable to fly while my body recovers.

''As it stands the first week of our American tour will not proceed as planned.

''We looked at all the ways I could come and play the shows but once the doctor had seen me it was clear flying to New York this weekend was not an option.

''We will do everything in our power to make it up to you and are reviewing all the options including rescheduling.

''Due to the last minute nature of this situation we are not able to give news on when these might be rescheduled but please trust us in that we are working on it and will have an update soon.

''We are truly sorry to the fans who bought tickets and to the legends The Beaches who are driving to New York as I write this. ''Check the venue websites for more information on refunds or new dates.

Currently affected shows are the following:

09/23 - New York, Bowery Ballroom

09/24 - Baltimore, Ottobar

09/25 - Philadelphia, Underground Arts

09/27 - Louisville, Louder Than Life Festival

09/28 - Detroit, El Club

09/29 - Chicago, Cobra Lounge

We are lucky to be alive and I hope to be well enough to play the rest of the tour.

Thank you for your understanding and your support. (sic)''