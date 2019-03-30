Status Quo's Francis Rossi has tragically revealed that his bandmate Rick Parfitt was long gone before he actually passed away in December 2016.
Francis Rossi feels Rick Parfitt ''died'' months before he actually passed away.
The Status Quo rocker - who died from sepsis in December 2016 - suffered a heart attack in Turkey while on tour in June that year and his bandmate doesn't feel he was ever the same after the medical emergency.
Francis said: ''His sons don't like me saying this but he wasn't the same [after the heart attack].
''For me, he died on the floor in that hotel in Turkey. ''When I saw him in hospital, he thought it was 1984.
''He said he was putting a new band together with John Edwards who'd just played on his solo album. ''He'd done that album in the 80s. I thought, 'Oh s**t, he thinks it's 1984.'
''Sometimes though, the old Ricky came back.
''He phoned John one day and said, 'I'm sat on my sofa naked, watching sport on the telly.'
''That was Rick all over - naked, on the sofa, watching TV.''
And the 69-year-old singer doesn't feel the friend he remembered was still ''there'' before he died.
Asked if he misses Rick, he told MOJO Magazine: ''I miss who he was, but the bloke I loved wasn't there any more.''
Last year, the 'Down Down' hitmakers went back on the road, with Richie Malone stepping in to replace Rick on guitar, and Francis felt they had made the ''obvious choice'' with the musician.
He said: ''Rick heard Richie play and said, 'S**t, he's good isn't he?' He was the obvious choice.
''I'm not sentimental, probably because I was bred to go into retail.
''One of my relatives owned most of Deptford.
''When he died, the rest of the family were dividing up his business at the funeral - 'OK, you can have numbers one to 37 on Friendly Street...'
''That's how it was. The show has to go on.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
To launch their new album, the iconic 1970s rock band Status Quo indulges in a...
Rick Parfit and Francis Rossi of seventies rock band Status Quo think they've seen plenty...