Francesca Eastwood has ''struggled'' with acne her ''whole life''.

The 24-year-old actress - who is the daughter of music legend Clint Eastwood - has admitted she has battled with bad skin for as long as she can remember, and the issue has caused her to feel ''insecure'' about her appearance.

Speaking to the Times newspaper, the 'Jersey Boys' star said: ''I've struggled with acne my whole life and there have been times when I felt insecure.''

Although the brunette beauty used to feel deflated after hearing people slam her for her looks, she has learned to ignore such hurtful comments.

She explained: ''But now I realise all that stuff is just nose. In the big picture of life , we're all beautiful and we're all just trying to get by. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. ''

Meanwhile, Francesca has described herself as a ''lone wolf'' as she is concentrating on herself, her family and her career.

The star - who recently ended her romance with fellow actor Clifton Collins Junior - explained: ''I'm a lone wolf.

''Life is all about timing; right now I've got to sort out some stuff with myself. I want to be in a good place before I give my all to animals. Same with a boyfriend too.

''I've been on my own for a while now and it's been good because I get to focus on myself. I've had a couple of relationships that were pretty intense for being so young and these last few months I've gotten to travel and concentrate on work, and spend time with my family - all things I wouldn't have done if I was in love.''

But the 'Outlaws and Angels' star has got her future planned out and has revealed she intends to move to the suburbs in Los Angeles with her horses and rescue dogs.

She said: ''One of these days I'm going to move a little farther out of LA and have peace and quiet and horses and rescue dogs.''