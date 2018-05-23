Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, is expecting her first child.
Francesca Eastwood is pregnant.
The 24-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood - announced she is expecting at the 2018 Environmental Media Association Awards at the Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Tuesday (22.05.18).
According to PEOPLE, the 'Outlaws and Angels' actress took to the stage with her 66-year-old mother Frances Fisher to present an award, and told the crowd she is pregnant.
Francesca's announcement comes just days after her 21-year-old sister Morgan Eastwood shared an image of someone's baby bump on her Instagram Stories.
'Final Girl' star Francesca previously married Jonah Hill's brother Jordan Feldstein - who died in December 2017 aged 40, due to a blood clot - in 2013 but their union was annulled just one week later.
Last year, she tied the knot to 'Westworld' actor Clifton Collins Jr.
The couple starred opposite one another in 2017 thriller movie 'M.F.A', which saw Francesca play Noelle, the victim of a sexual assault.
The star recently admitted she was keen to take on the part because she wanted to play someone who ''goes through a transformation''.
Francesca said: ''At the time I read the script, I was hungry for going on a journey with a character and playing a character that gets to go through a transformation.
''The script was flawless.''
The 'Mrs. Eastwood & Company' star was reported to have tied the knot with Clifton in a low-key ceremony in January 2017.
