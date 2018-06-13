Frances Bean Cobain has teased a brand new song on Instagram.

The 25-year-old model-and-artist - the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love - has shared a second clip of herself singing and playing an acoustic guitar on the original track on the social media app.

She captioned the video with the lyrics: ''Please bequest my last request for duty calls me and she says come hither. [sic]''

Frances previously showed off her impressive range - both vocally and with her emotions - in another moving video in April.

She explained at the time: ''I'm super restless because I can't play guitar with long nails so I'm just sitting in my room alone singing to myself.

''Not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I'm forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.''

She asked her followers not to steal her ''baby bean of an idea'', suggesting she could have plans for her music.

Meanwhile, Biffy Clyro recently revealed they would like to collaborate with Frances.

The 'Many of Horror' hitmakers were huge fans of her father - who tragically took his own life on April 5, 1994 aged just 27 - who influenced a generation of people with his grunge rock band.

Biffy's Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston watched back clips of the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' group's iconic 'MTV Unplugged' performance in 1994, ahead of their own 'Unplugged' show last November at London's Roundhouse.

And the band's drummer Ben has revealed they'd love to work with Frances after her mother told them she loves their music at an awards show.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Ben said recently: ''Working with Frances would be a massive honour.

''I think it was back at one of the NME or Q Awards and we bumped into her mother and she cornered us and said, 'oh, my daughter is a huge fan of your band.'

''We were like, wow, heart in mouth type stuff, the actual spawn of Kurt Cobain likes your band.

''That is quite an incredible thing to hear. But of course, we would be extremely open to that.''