Frances Bean Cobain says the fortune she inherited from her late father Kurt Cobain feels like a ''big giant loan [she'll] never get rid of.''

The 26-year-old visual artist - who is the daughter of the late Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love - says she has a difficult relationship with the money she inherited from the 'In Bloom' hitmaker, because she barely knew her father when he passed away in 1994, when she was just 18 months old.

She said: ''My relationship with money is different because I didn't earn it. It's almost like this big giant loan that I'll never get rid of ... It feels like money from somebody that I've never met, let alone earned myself.''

And whilst she admits she was reckless with her money at first, she now understands that she doesn't have to ''live lavishly in order to live well'', and tries to be a bit more frugal these days.

Speaking on RuPaul's 'What's The Tee?' podcast, she added: ''I'd like to say that within the last two years I have taken real accountability for every single thing, talking to the people in charge of my money and having in-depth meetings as well as recognising that you don't have to live lavishly in order to live well.

''Like, it's not necessary to have UberXX or whatever it is every single time you are going five minutes away. Get the Uber economy if you are going ten minutes away, it's okay, it's alright.''

Her comments come after she said last year that she hopes her father would be ''proud'' of her musical ventures.

When asked if she believes the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' hitmaker would like her music, Frances said: ''I don't have an answer for that because I don't want to speak on someone else's behalf. I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out. That's all I would ask of anyone in my life.''