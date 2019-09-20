Fran Drescher is Charli XCX's style icon.

The 27-year-old singer revealed that Fran's character, Fran Fine, in CBS sitcom 'The Nanny' is her ultimate style icon because she loves the ''big hair and loud prints''.

She told Dazed magazine's September issue, which she guest edited: ''Fran Drescher in 'The Nanny'. I never really watched it growing up but when I was younger I worked with a stylist who kept telling me I dressed like The Nanny and would gravitate towards the kind of things she wore. I was like 'okay, right, who is this?' and started looking into her and the looks were just endless! I think big hair and bold colours and loud prints always get me really excited, plus the cuts of all the clothes she wore were always just really cute. There were lots of minis and cropped jackets, and co-ords, and her look is very maximalist in a way.''

And Charli also revealed she is a huge fan of the Spice Girls' style, but not Geri Horner's iconic Union Jack dress.

When asked, ''If you could own a cult piece of fashion history, what would it be?'', she replied: ''Probably any of the Spice Girls' wardrobe - all of their looks were iconic! But actually I'd give Geri's Union Jack dress a miss. I don't really like flags and it would feel a bit too nationalist nowadays.''

Charli also confessed that she if she had the chance to walk in any fashion runway show from history, she would choose Alexander McQueen's 1997 'It's a Jungle Out There'.

She said: ''Firstly, me walking in a runway show is a hilarious idea, I would probably fall or do something ridiculous! But if I had to, it would be Alexander McQueen's 1997 It's a Jungle Out There show. I recently watched the documentary on his life while I was on a place and I found it all so overwhelming and emotional. He was a true original.

''This particular show was insane and so disruptive, with the students storming the entrance to sit among the invited industry guests and celebrities. It was so punk and political in such a literal way. And it was funny! Like, when the same students knocked over the gasoline container causing the car to go up in flames and everyone just thinking it was part of the production! People never know what's real and what isn't, but they're willing to believe it all if it's convincing enough.''