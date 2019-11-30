Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has praised his bandmate Dave Grohl for his skills on the drums.

Grohl started his career as the sticksman for Nirvana before going on to form Foo Fighters as the singer and guitarist but he makes an appearance on the skins for Hawkins' new LP with his band The Coattail Riders, 'Get The Money'.

Hawkins, 47, has always been impressed with Grohl's skills as a drummer but doesn't like to compare himself to the 50-year-old musician because they have different styles.

In an interview with website MusicFeeds, he said: ''I would always say that he is the best, but in truth, he's the best at playing drums like Dave Grohl and I'm the best at playing drums like Taylor Hawkins, it's as simple as that. I mean, I can't do Dave as well as Dave can do Dave ... Although I guess I did spend a lot of time trying to capture his essence, maybe I could do better at being him than he could at being me, but who knows. I feel like we both have our own strengths and that our partnership in the end, works out for the best for both of us.''

Hawkins started his career as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette's band on her 'Can't Not' tour between 1995 and 1996 before he joined Foo Fighters.

It has long been rumoured that Hawkins turned down the opportunity to be the drummer for Guns N' Roses to stay in Grohl's band and now he has admitted that he was offered the job.

He said: ''It's not exactly true, but it has got a lot of traction recently. So here's what happened. I joined the Foo Fighters in '97 and when I was over there I got a call from my mother, because Guns N' Roses management wanted me to try out for them, but I was busy touring the UK with the Foo Fighters. So I didn't do it. So I didn't really turn them down as much as I just didn't go to the audition.

''I think we're all doing well now. I think Guns N Roses are in a good place now, with Duff and Slash back and my wife and I went to see them last year and they were fantastic.''