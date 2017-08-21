Ricky Astley left Foo Fighters fans gobsmacked when he joined the band on stage for a rendition of 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

The 80s pop legend had never met the US rock band until moments before he joined them on stage at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan on Sunday (20.08.17), but they hit it off straight away.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates started playing his former band Nirvana's grunge hit 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' and then halfway through the frontman introduced Rick to the crowd.

The 'Everlong' hitmaker said: ''Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley.

''This is f***ing crazy. I just met him two minutes ago.''

They then turned the 1991 classic into the 51-year-old singer's track.

It was no coincidence that the band would team up with Rick for the duet.

A prank involving the music video for the 1987 song, a phase known as Rickrolling, saw a click bait clip which would change using a hidden hyperlink.

People thought they were clicking on something entirely different and then they were ''rickrolled''.

In 2015, Foo Fighters famously put the song on loudspeaker whilst driving past a demonstration at Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas, known for its hate speech, especially against LGBT people and other religions.

So the live performance at Summer Sonic turned out to be a real life version of being ''rickrolled''.