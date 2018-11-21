The headliners have been revealed for Reading and Leeds Festival 2019, with Foo Fighters, Post Malone, The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots all named in a stacked first lineup announcement.
Foo Fighters and Post Malone have been confirmed as headliners for Reading and Leeds Festival 2019.
The 'Best of You' rockers and 'Congratulations' rapper have been confirmed for the prestigious event next summer, with The 1975 and Twenty One Pilots joining them at the top of the bill.
The festival - which takes place August 23-25 - will see Dave Grohl and the band play Leeds on the Friday and Reading for the seventh time on the Sunday, having previously headlined in 2002, 2005 and 2012.
Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots will split the honour on the Saturday (Reading) before closing the weekend on the sister site up north, while The 1975 open up at Leeds before moving down south the next day.
The first lineup announcement was made on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (21.11.18), with the likes of Bastille, Blossoms, PVRIS, Bowling For Soup and Hayley Kiyoko set for the weekender.
Tickets for the event go on sale on on Friday November 23 at 9am, with further names set to be revealed over the coming months.
As well as the scheduled bands, Reading and Leeds are both known for surprising fans with secrets sets from huge names.
This year, punters were treated to shows from Bring Me The Horizon and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, while Pharrell Williams reunited with his N.E.R.D bandmates for a standout performance.
The headliners for 2018 were Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon and Kendrick Lamar, while the likes of Panic! At The Disco, The Kooks, Travis Scott and The Courtneers stood out over a fantastic weekend.
