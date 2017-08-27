Foo Fighters want to collaborate with Tears For Fears.

The 'Monkey Wrench' rockers reached out to the 80s band's singer, Roland Orzabal, to ask him to appear on a track on their new record, 'Concrete and Gold' and though he never got back to them, frontman Dave Grohl isn't ruling out hope it could happen in the future.

He said: ''There was a song on the new record that I thought would be amazing if Roland Orzabel sang on or helped produce.

''I emailed him - and never heard back. It would have been a dream come true, to get together with the singer from Tears for Fears.''

Tears for Fears hold a special place in Dave's heart because their music struck a chord with him when he was a young teenager.

He told MOJO magazine: ''My sister had 'The Hurting' and 'Songs From the Big Chair' and I secretly fell in love with Tears for Fears.

''That melancholic sense of melody really encapsulated that specific place and time in my life - when you're 13 years old, your nuts are dropping, your voice is changing, you're breaking through puberty, so listening to Tears For Fears somehow soothes the burn.

''When 'Songs From the Big Chair' came out and they broke into the mainstream, they were inescapable in America.

I still listen to those records often.''

While the band didn't secure Roland for their new LP, Boys II Men singer Shawn Stockman did lend his vocals to a track.

Dave previously said: ''The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying 'would you sing on our record?' And he does - on the heaviest song on the entire record.

''It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It's heavy. It's the last song on the record. He built a choir - it's like 40 vocals stacked. It's insane.''