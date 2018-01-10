Foo Fighters will make their live debut at the BRIT Awards next month.

The US rockers have picked up four gongs from the prestigious event over the years - three for International Group in 2008, 2012 and 2015, and Best International Album for 2008's 'Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace' - but have never performed before, and can't wait to play at London's The O2 on February 21.

Sharing their excitement about getting to add the milestone to their history, the 'Sky Is A Neighbourhood' group's frontman Dave Grohl wrote on their Twitter: ''How the f**k have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We've had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!? Let's make some noise. See you there, Dave (sic)''

It comes after a stellar 2017 for the 'Best Of You' stars, which saw the band headline Glastonbury, open their own temporary pub in London and sell-out their UK arena tour.

BRITs chairman & CEO and chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley said: ''Anyone who was lucky enough to witness one of their shows on the recent sold-out UK tour, or their set at Glastonbury - which was undoubtedly one of the best performances the festival has ever seen and a night that will be talked about forever - will know why Foo Fighters are the biggest and most exciting rock band in the world.

''Quite remarkably they have never performed at The BRITs, so I am over the moon to confirm a massive BRITs exclusive to have them grace our stage.''

Foo Fighters join previously confirmed performers, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dua Lipa in taking to the stage for what looks set to be a show-stopping show.

The Mastercard-sponsored ceremony will see British comedian Jack Whitehall host.

On Saturday (13.01.17), the awards will kick off with the nominations launch show, 'The BRITs Are Coming 2018', which will once again be hosted by Emma Willis, and will air on UK TV channel ITV from 5.45pm.

Liam Payne, Jorja Smith, Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit and J Hus will perform.