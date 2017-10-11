Foo Fighters are teasing fans on social media with a UK-related announcement.

The 'Sky Is A Neighbourhood' rockers have shared two posters of the Union Jack flag on Twitter and Facebook, one of keyboardist Rami Jaffee and guitarist Chris Shiflett, leaving fans guessing they are about to announce some shows in the country.

It's predicted they will share a picture of the rest of the band - including frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins - before sharing their big news.

The US rockers recently sold out London's The O2, however, they are yet to do a full headline tour in support of their latest record 'Concrete and Gold'.

During the show, Rick Astley joined the band on stage for a rendition of his smash hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

The 80s pop star recently hinted that he could work with frontman Dave on a collaboration in the future after they hung out at Summer Sonic Festival in August.

Asked if there could be a Rick Astley and Foo Fighters song in the pipeline after Justin Timberlake recorded vocals on 'Make It Right' on their new LP', Rick exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''There you go. It's funny that actually. I think it is really brave when artists like that do that.

''You might upset the audience, the critics etc. I think they just think, y' know what we are doing it.

''He's in the studio next door, we are doing it.''

Rick is now back home working on his follow-up to 2016's '50', but wants to work with other artists.

He said: ''I am going to try and write with some other people because I want to experience that.''

Asked what he's going to make Dave when he comes in and records his guest vocals at his home studio, he joked: ''Well Dave likes his coffee. Have you not been on YouTube and googled it? You need to do that.''