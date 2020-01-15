Foo Fighters have teased some new material and promised fans they're just ''getting started'' as they celebrate 25 years as a band.
Foo Fighters have teased new music and promised they're just ''getting started''.
The 'Best of You' rockers - made up of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Chris Shiflett - insisted the best is yet to come as they celebrate 25 years as a band and revealed 2020 will bring fans ''some seriously crazy s**t''.
Alongside a clip unveiling a heavy teaser for some new material, the band tweeted: ''Holy S**t!!! 25 years?!
''Thank you guys for being with us year after year... for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.
''We're JUST getting started, so Buckle up, 2020... it's going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy s**t... #FF25 #FF2020 (sic)''
The latest update comes after Grohl and company posted a picture of a microphone on a stand in the centre of a bath, seemingly suggesting they've recorded parts of it in a bathroom.
The 'All My Life' hitmakers captioned the snap posted on their social media accounts: ''Come on in, the water's fine...
#FF2020 #FF25 #happynewyear (sic)''
The unusual update comes after frontman Dave said their follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' is ''f***ing weird''.
Asked how it'll differ, he replied: ''You'll hear. It's f***ing weird.''
Drummer Taylor previously teased the group also have plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.
Asked about their plans, the 47-year-old sticksman said: ''Well, it's very possible. There's a lot of talk.
''And I think Dave is already mapping out what he wants the next record to be, so I wouldn't be surprised if there's something coming down the pipe.
''I can't 100 per cent spell it out for you for sure, because I'm always the last to know and I don't want to give it away. But I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure. You know us, we never stop.''
