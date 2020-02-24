Foo Fighters are teasing the return of their 'Jam' festival.

The 'Best of You' rockers - who curated their own 'Cal Jam' events in San Bernardino, California in 2017 and 2018 - have shared a cryptic poster suggesting they could be bringing the show to Washington, DC. in the near future.

Taking to Instagram, the band's account revealed a silent animated poster simply displaying a 'DC Jam' logo, which was captioned with emojis including a guitar, steak, fireworks, beer glasses and a ferris wheel.

The group added: ''COMING SOON''

An apparent change of scenery would be fitting for frontman Dave Grohl, whose first band Scream made waves in Washington, D.C. in the late 1980s.

The first two Cal Jam events featured a number of the Foos' close friends, including the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Liam Gallagher and Cage the Elephant.

The band - completed by Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett

and Rami Jaffee - recently announced 'The Van Tour' for the US, which will see them hit the same spots Grohl, Mendel and Smear first hit ''all those years ago''.

Before each arena show on the run, fans will also be treated to a preview screening of the 51-year-old star's new documentary 'What Drives Us'.

It's been described by the group as ''a deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted ass econoline and take their music to the people - or at least a dozen or so of them here and there''.