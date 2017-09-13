Foo Fighters are releasing teasers of 'Concrete and Gold' in stages through online vaults.

The US rockers have already released 'Run' and 'The Sky Is A Neighbourhood' from their new record, but before its release on Friday (15.09.17) they are giving fans the chance to unlock snippets of the songs.

A message on their website reads: ''Our new album Concrete and Gold is here and we're revealing the secrets one vault at a time.

''When each vault lock fills with gold, click to open it. Scroll down for more vaults. (sic)''

It's just a number of ways Dave Grohl and co are promoting their ninth studio album.

The most interesting is that they are opening a pub in east London called The Foo Fighters Arms, which will be functional from September 15 to September 20.

Fans will be able to pick up exclusive merchandise and limited edition items at the venue on 339 Cambridge Heath Road, including the 'Run' hitmakers' very own beer.

There will also be special events planned during the five-day extravaganza.

Announcing the news on the pub's website foofightersarms.com, Dave Grohl and co said: ''Foo Fighters are proud to announce the opening of the Foo Fighters Arms in London for one week only. Doors will open to the public on 15th September to celebrate the release of their new album Concrete and Gold and will host a series of events for both fans and the general public. There'll be Foo Fighters beers and exclusive merchandise on sale throughout the week. Keep an eye on the band's social media channels to find out more. (sic)''

It comes after it was revealed that Justin Timberlake appears on their ninth studio album.

The 'SexyBack' singer ran into the group when they were recording their new LP 'Concrete and Gold' at EastWest studios in Los Angeles and quickly hit it off with frontman Dave Grohl, prompting him to ask if he could add his vocals to one of their songs so he had something to boast about to his friends.

Dave said of Justin: ''We'd drink whiskey in the parking lot. He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, 'Can I sing on your record? I don't want to push it, but - I just want to be able to tell my friends.''

The 'Learn to Fly' hitmakers agreed and the 36-year-old star recorded some 'la la la' sounds for one track.

Dave quipped recently: ''He nailed it. I'm telling you - the guy's going somewhere.''

And Justin isn't the only famous star to appear on the record because Dave asked his friend Sir Paul McCartney to play drums on one track after the Beatles legend requested to work with their producer, Greg Kurstin, during their recording sessions.