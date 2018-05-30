Foo Fighters, Enter Shikari and Architects lead the nominations for the Kerrang! Awards 2018, with three nods apiece.

Dave Grohl and co are up for Best International Band, Best International Live Act and Best Album for their latest effort, 'Concrete and Gold'.

The 'Learn To Fly' hitmakers will go up against Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Converge and Code Orange in the Best International Live Act category.

Whilst they are up against Linkin Park, Metallica, Green Day and Parkway Drive for Best International Band.

Rou Reynolds-fronted Enter Shikari ['The Spark'] will go up against Foo Fighters, Marmozets ['Knowing What You Know Now'] A Perfect Circle [' Eat The Elephant'] and Rolo Tomassi ['Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It'] for Best Album.

The 'Juggernauts' rockers are also nominated for Best British Live Act and Best British Band.

Brighton-based metalcore giants Architects have received nods for Best Song for 'Doomsday', Best British Live Act and Best British Band.

Sam Carter and his bandmates will battle it out with Neck Deep's 'In Bloom', Marmozets' 'Major System Error', Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda's solo song 'Crossing A Line' and shock rocker Marilyn Manson's 'Kill4Me' for Best Song.

Architects will face-off with Biffy Clyro, Enter Shikari, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes and Creeper for Best British Live Act.

The nominees also feature some of the most exciting new talent shortlisted in the two Breakthrough categories.

Dream State - who delivered a stellar performance at Slam Dunk Festival this past weekend - are up against Employed To Serve, Conjurer, Boston Manor and Venom Prison for Best British Breakthrough, whilst Code Orange, Greta Van Fleet, Turnstile, The Fever 333 and Waterparks received nods for International Breakthrough.

Kerrang! Magazine Editor Sam Coare commented:

''The two categories that recognise emerging artists are packed full of remarkable talent. They reflect a new wave of rock music that is exciting, real and vital. It's not a 'scene' per se, because these acts are all very different from each other and set their own agendas, but they are all a reaction to the disposable nature of mainstream music right now.

''As Kerrang! enters its 38th year at the heart of the rock scene, the 2018 Awards shortlist is indicative of both rock's illustrious heritage and thrilling future.''

The winners will be announced at the ceremony on June 21 at London's Islington Town Hall, where the Kerrang! Legend Award winner will be unveiled , among other merit honours.

Kerrang! Awards 2018 nominations are as follows:

BEST BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH

In association with Rizla

1 Employed To Serve

2 Conjurer

3 Boston Manor

4 Dream State

5 Venom Prison

BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH

1 Code Orange

2 Greta Van Fleet

3 Turnstile

4 The Fever 333

5 Waterparks

BEST SONG

1 Neck Deep - In Bloom

2 Marmozets - Major System Error

3 Architects - Doomsday

4 Mike Shinoda - Crossing A Line

5 Marilyn Manson - Kill4Me

BEST ALBUM

1 Enter Shikari - The Spark

2 Foo Fighters - Concrete And Gold

3 A Perfect Circle - Eat The Elephant

4 Marmozets - Knowing What You Know Now

5 Rolo Tomassi - Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

BEST BRITISH LIVE ACT

In association with Triumph

1 Architects

2 Creeper

3 Biffy Clyro

4 Enter Shikari

5 Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes

BEST INTERNATIONAL LIVE ACT

In association with Old Blue Last Beer

1 Code Orange

2 Foo Fighters

3 Metallica

4 Guns N' Roses

5 Converge

BEST BRITISH BAND

In association with Fireball

1 Architects

2 Enter Shikari

3 Biffy Clyro

4 Royal Blood

5 Iron Maiden

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND

In association with Chilango

1 Foo Fighters

2 Linkin Park

3 Metallica

4 Green Day

5 Parkway Drive