The Foo Fighters went for a curry with Queen drummer Roger Taylor during their recent stay in London.

The 'All My Life' rockers were in the UK capital in September for a performance at The O2 arena, and drummer Taylor Hawkins revealed they kept up a band tradition by going out for a late-night spicy feast with the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sticksman and his bandmate Brian May.

Speaking to the new issue of NME magazine, Taylor said: ''It's a bit of a tradition, whenever we come here, to go for a curry. I still totally still get all fanboy around them sometimes, even though I've met them so many times.''

The Foo Fighters - who worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Boys II Men's Shawn Stockman on their latest album 'Concrete and Gold' - have a lot of famous friends, and frontman Dave Grohl insists they're proud that they're not ''rock snobs''.

He said: ''Most people that know us know that we're friends with everybody. Do we seem like some super-elitist rock snobs? We have an open-door policy with this band.''

Friends of the group include Stella McCartney, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and Liam Gallagher - who crowd-surfed at their CalJam festival set after performing The Beatles' 'Come Together with them.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters have built up a reputation for their stunning and lengthy live shows, with sets frequently going over the three-hour mark.

For Dave the band wants to have as much fun on stage as possible and give their fans an unforgettable night, even if that means they have to pay fines for breaking curfews.

Opening up about the fine they incurred after going over time at The O2 last month, he said: ''We were told there was a hard curfew at 11 and we'd get fined if we didn't meet it, so I asked how much it would be if we went over time, and I thought, 'We can afford that', so we just carried on playing.''

The Foos announced a UK tour for 2018 on Thursday (12.10.17), with Grohl and co kicking off the three dates at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 19, before bringing the show to the London stadium on June 22 and 23.