Foo Fighters are planning to release a new album next year.

The US rockers' drummer Taylor Hawkins has confirmed the group ''should'' drop their 10th studio album by 2020, and revealed frontman Dave Grohl has ''a lot of demos'' he has worked on.

He said: ''Well, from what I've heard from our fearless leader Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he's worked on and I think we'll start, once this tour is over. This little UK-ish run.

''I think not too soon after that we'll start the process of putting the songs together as a band.

''It's a long process, we do a lot of demoing and stuff, but I think that we'll have, I'm hoping, I think we'll have a new record by next year. We should.''

Taylor revealed the Foos are likely to play ''a lot'' of material from their debut self-titled record, which was released in 1995, at the upcoming Reading and Leeds festivals, and he is keen to play 'Aurora' from 1999 record 'There Is Nothing Left to Lose'.

Speaking in a video on Rock Sound's YouTube channel, the stickman - who joined the band in 1997 - added: ''I wouldn't mind playing 'Aurora', and I wouldn't mind playing anything off the first record. Before I was in the band.

''I think we'll do a lot of the first record.

''The Reading and Leeds festivals are very important to the band.''

The group will play at Reading and Leeds over the August 23-25 weekend, and they recently asked fans what they want to hear them play at the festivals.

The 'Monkey Wrench' hitmakers wrote on Twitter: ''So what songs do you wanna hear? #RandL19 (sic)''

Foo Fighters released their ninth studio album 'Concrete and Gold' in 2017.