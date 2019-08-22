Foo Fighters may drop in a new song during their live sets at Reading and Leeds this weekend.

The 'Everlong' rockers will headline both events on Sunday (25.08.19) and Friday (23.08.19) respectively, and frontman Dave Grohl has said ''never say never'' when it comes to debuting a new track, whilst he teased one of the songs he's been working on ''would f***ing destroy'' the crowd.

Asked about the possibility of giving fans a taste of their upcoming material, Dave told NME: ''There's always something.

''I'm constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed. ''When I feel like they're ready, that's when I bring them to the band.

''We're not that far along in any kind of official process, but there's always something.

''It's happened before where we've written a song that afternoon and performed it. Never say never. There is one new song that would f***ing destroy and I would love people to hear it. It's written for a live performance, so we'll see. I don't know.''

The US rockers' drummer Taylor Hawkins recently confirmed the group ''should'' drop their 10th studio album by 2020, and revealed Dave has ''a lot of demos'' he has worked on.

He said: ''Well, from what I've heard from our fearless leader Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he's worked on and I think we'll start, once this tour is over. This little UK-ish run.

''I think not too soon after that we'll start the process of putting the songs together as a band.

''It's a long process, we do a lot of demoing and stuff, but I think that we'll have, I'm hoping, I think we'll have a new record by next year. We should.''

Taylor also revealed the Foos are likely to play ''a lot'' of material from their debut self-titled record, which was released in 1995, at Reading and Leeds, and he is keen to play 'Aurora' from 1999 record 'There Is Nothing Left to Lose'.

The sticksman - who joined the band in 1997 - added: ''I wouldn't mind playing 'Aurora', and I wouldn't mind playing anything off the first record. Before I was in the band.

''I think we'll do a lot of the first record.

''The Reading and Leeds festivals are very important to the band.''

The group recently asked fans what they want to hear them play at the festivals.

The 'Monkey Wrench' hitmakers wrote on Twitter: ''So what songs do you wanna hear? #RandL19 (sic)''

Foo Fighters released their ninth studio album 'Concrete and Gold' in 2017.