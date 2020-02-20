Foo Fighters have marked their 25th anniversary with a throwback picture from their first-ever gig in Seattle.

Dave Grohl and co reflected on their history and admitted that whilst the ''stage fright'' has ''faded'', their ''love of making music'' together is ''stronger than ever''.

Alongside a snap from the heavy rock band's Marine Store gig on February 19, 1995, which saw them throw a ''keg party'', they wrote on Twitter: ''There is a moment in every band's history when you decide it's time to load the gear out of the practice space and bring the music to the people for the first time. This was ours, 25 years ago today. Keg party at the Marine Store, Seattle Wa....

#FF25 #FF2020 ... 25 years later, the fear and stage fright may have faded, but the love of making music with my friends is stronger than ever. Happy anniversary, fellas.

#FF25 #FF2020 (sic)''

The concert marked frontman Dave's first performance since his days in Nirvana, following the dissolution of the grunge legends after lead singer Kurt Cobain took his own life in April 1994.

The 'Learn to Fly' rocker - who had started Foo Fighters as a one-man band originally - previously recalled how they thought it would ease away how ''terrifying'' it was to show off the new band by getting everyone wildly drunk on beer.

He later reflected: ''It's a funny thing when your new band decides to play in front of people.

''At first, it's terrifying, and we thought the most comfortable way of easing into being the Foo Fighters would be to have a keg party and wait until everyone was wicked f***ing drunk and then start playing these songs that no one's ever heard.''

The 'Best of You' rockers - completed by Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Chris Shiflett - recently insisted the best is yet to come as they celebrate reaching the milestone and revealed 2020 will bring fans ''some seriously crazy s**t''.

Alongside a clip unveiling a heavy teaser for some new material, the band tweeted: ''Holy S**t!!! 25 years?!

''Thank you guys for being with us year after year... for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.

''We're JUST getting started, so Buckle up, 2020... it's going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy s**t... #FF25 #FF2020 (sic)''

Dave recently said their follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' is ''f***ing weird''.