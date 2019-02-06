Foo Fighters are launching their own rock school in the UK - for one day only.

Dave Grohl and co have announced 'Rocksteady: Just PLAY Foo Fighters', a free live music education experience, which will enable young budding musicians to learn how to play parts of the 'Learn to Fly' hitmakers' hits in just half an hour.

The event will take place on February 16 at Rocksteady Music School venues in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Northampton, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Guildford, Kingston and Romford.

Anyone aged five to 16, of all capabilities, can take part.

On top of experiencing what it's like to play in a rock band, the kids will be entered into a prize draw to win exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, vinyl albums and signed drumsticks by the band.

Rocksteady's CEO, Scott Monks said: ''If you can help a young person feel like a rockstar for a day you can inspire them into a lifelong love of making music and you can't get much more inspirational than the Foos!

''One of the exciting things about this event is that it is for everyone, regardless of ability. If you've ever dreamed of playing in a band or trying a new instrument, make sure you come along and get involved - it's going to be an unforgettable day for everyone.''

The experience is based on Dave's two-part documentary 'PLAY', featuring a 23-minute composition inspired by his kids.

The 50-year-old rocker teamed up with his 'Sound City' and 'Sonic Highways' collaborator, Mark Monroe, on the project last August, to celebrate the rewards and challenges faced with learning to play a musical instrument.

The former Nirvana drummer - who has daughters Violet, 12, Harper, nine, and four-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum - explained: ''Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening ... and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out.

''And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I'm still trying to figure it out ... it's not something that you ever truly master.

''You're always chasing the next challenge, and you're always trying to find a way to improve on what you've learned.''

The first part of the film discussed the art of playing an instrument and featured behind the scenes footage of the recording and shooting of the performance.

The 'Monkey Wrench' hitmaker's 23-minute ''one-man-band'' titular instrumental is then played, with Grohl playing all seven instruments on the track, kicking off with the drums, guitar, bass, keyboards, and so on.

Each was recorded for 23 minutes per instrument and if Dave felt he had made a mistake, he would begin the recording again.

Details about Rocksteady Music Schools can be found by visiting www.rocksteadymusicschool.com