Foo Fighters are desperate to land a collaboration with Liam Gallagher.

The US stadium rockers have previously expressed their admiration for the former Oasis frontman, and now the 45-year-old rocker has said he'd also like to work with Dave Grohl and co, though he's not got any free time at the moment.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker told NME magazine: ''They keep texting me, man.

''They wanted to do one tune, but I dunno - I'll do it one day, but I'm too busy doing this at the moment. But I do like them - I think Foo Fighters have got good tunes. I think Dave Grohl's very talented, and so is the band.''

Liam turned down the chance to perform with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury last year.

The 'Songbird' songwriter was invited by frontman Dave to join them on the Pyramid Stage when they headlined the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, but Liam declined because of the lack of time for rehearsals.

Liam previously said: ''He asked me to come on and do a song. I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it's cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.''

However, the rocker said he would've loved to have done a duet with the 'Run' group's drummer Taylor Hawkins on his solo single 'Range Rover Bitch'.

He said at the time: ''I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do 'Range Rover Bitch' that Taylor [Hawkins, drummer] made. That's the tune.''

Liam did end up performing with Foo Fighters at their own festival, CalJam, in San Bernadino, California in October, they teamed up on a rendition of The Beatles' hit 'Come Together', but Liam received backlash after having to read the words to the 1969 track from a giant piece of paper.