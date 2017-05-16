Foo Fighters debuted new song 'The Sky Is A Neighbourhood' at their San Francisco show on Monday night (15.05.17).

Frontman Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins performed at the 'Acoustic 4 A Cure IV' at The Fillmore, which was organised by Metallica's James Hetfield and rocker Sammy Hagar.

Introducing the track, Grohl said: ''I figured on the way up here, I thought 'f**k it let's play a new song man'. ''We've never played this song in front of anybody. It's called 'The Sky Is A Neighbourhood'.''

It is the first taste of the 'Walk' hitmakers' eagerly-anticipated ninth studio album.

The group had delayed work on the follow-up to 2014's 'Sonic Highways' to focus on pulling off a blinding set at Glastonbury next month.

The Foos were expected to spend a lot of time in the recording studio working on record over the coming months, but guitarist Chris Shiflett said they will be concentrating all of their energy on their forthcoming headline slot at the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, where they will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday June 24.

The 45-year-old rocker said: ''We've got some shows coming up this summer. I'm not sure what the plan is for a new record. I'm sure there will be one at some point, but right now we've just got a bunch of gigs coming up this summer and some festivals. I'm sure that there'll be more coming down the pipe. And when the Powers That Be that manipulate this kind of information want the world to know, they're gonna tell everybody!''