Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has announced a solo tour and teased his new politically-charged record.

The 47-year-old musician has given fans a taste of what to expect from his second solo album with the lead single 'This Ol World', which he penned in reaction to Donald Trump being elected as President of the United States in 2016 and Brexit in the UK.

Speaking about what inspired the track, he said: ''It's always a struggle to write songs about current events or politics, but how can you not be affected by what the f**k is happening?

''Over here we've got Trump and over there in the UK you've got Brexit and Farage.

''It seems like every western country is dealing with its own version of Trumpism and the rejection of the status quo and liberal policies.''

The song will feature on his follow-up to 2017 LP 'West Coast Town', which he says is less experimental and more ''guitar-driven''.

He added to NME: ''There's definitely more rock than my last album.

''It's more guitar driven, although that sounds like a funny thing to say when so much of my stuff is guitar driven.

''But I like exploring sounds that I don't get to play with.

'''West Coast Town' from my last record was super pedal steel heavy, and this new one definitely has crunchier guitar tones and it's more of a rock and roll record.''

Chris will head out on tour this March and April, kicking off in Dublin on March 30, including a stop at London's Omeara on April 1, before concluding in Stockholm on April 10.

As for the Foos, they won't be heading into the studio to work on a follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete & Gold' just yet.

Chris said earlier this month: ''It's not a super-heavy year.

''We kind of wrapped up touring for the last record... We have some festivals coming up later in the year.''

Chris' tour dates are as follows:

March 30, The Grand Social, Dublin

March 31, The Haunt, Brighton

April 1, Omeara, London

April 2, The Fleece, Bristol

April 4, Night & Day, Manchester

April 5, Classic Grand, Glasgow

April 6, La Bell Angle, Edinburgh

April 8, John Dee Club, Oslo

April 9, Pumphuest, Copenhagen

April 10, Nalen Klubb, Stockholm