The Foo Fighters have rescheduled the remainder of their 25th anniversary 'Van Tour' of North America.

Dave Grohl and co were due to hit the road for 11 shows across the US, revisiting the places on their 1995 jaunt, however, they were forced to postpone shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They've now shared the new dates for October through to December.

The original gigs were due to kick off in April, but will now begin on October 1 in Hamilton, Ontario.

In the original statement from Dave announcing the decision to delay the shows, he shared that their follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' is finished and ready to go.

He said: ''Hi, this is Dave. Remember me?

''The guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?.

''Well ... playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another.

''We f***in' love you guys.

''So let's do this right and rain check sh*t.

''The album is done, and it's f***in' killer.

''The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go.

''The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise. (sic)''

The 'Learn to Fly' rocker added: ''Now go wash your hands. Dave.''

Before each arena show on the run, fans were to be treated to a preview screening of the 51-year-old star's new documentary, 'What Drives Us'.

It's been described by the group as ''a deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted ass econoline and take their music to the people - or at least a dozen or so of them here and there''.

The new 'The Van Tour' dates are:

October 1, Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre

October 3, Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 5, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

October 7, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

October 9, Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

October 13, Cincinatti, OH, Heritage Bank Center

October 15, Green Bay, WI, Resch Center

October 17, Wichita, KS, Intrust Bank Arena

December 1, Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 3, Albuquerque, NM, Santa Ana Star Center

December 5, Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena