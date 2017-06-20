Foo Fighters have announced new album 'Concrete and Gold'.

The rock band - comprised of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee - surprised fans on Tuesday (20.06.17) by confirming details of their follow-up to 2014's 'Sonic Highways', which will be released on September 15.

Frontman Dave, 48, has described the record, which they worked on with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin, as ''Motorhead's version'' of The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

He said: ''I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement ... Motorhead's version of Sgt. Pepper... or something like that.''

The full album details follow the release of lead single 'Run'.

The pairing with Greg comes after the he and Dave bonded over the former Nirvana drummer's love of the track 'Again and Again' by Greg's band The Bird & The Bee.

He said: ''It blew my mind ... it was so much more sophisticated than anything I'd ever heard and I became obsessed.''

The 'Walk' hitmaker was keen for the band to face new challenges and thought working with a pop producer who has never done a heavy rock record before would be a good idea.

He explained: ''So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he's never made a heavy rock record before and we've never worked with a pop producer.''

The band's ninth studio album was recorded at Hollywood's prestigious EastWest studios to house Foo Fighters' ''noise and Greg's big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition.''

To mark the album, Foo Fighters have announced a ''backyard party for 50,000 people'' in the form of new festival Foo Fighters' CAL JAM 17 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California on October 7.

The line-up boasts some of the biggest stadium rockers in the form Queens Of The Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, The Struts, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, Adia Victoria, Fireball Ministry, The Obsessed, Pinky Pinky, Starcrawler and White Reaper.

Before then Foo Fighters will headline Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England on Saturday (25.06.17).

Tickets can be found at Caljamfest.com