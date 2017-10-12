Foo Fighters have announced UK stadium shows for 2018.

The 'Run' rockers teased fans all day yesterday (11.10.17) about a British-related announcement on their social media channels, and have finally revealed they will be heading across the Atlantic in June for their first tour in the country in support of their latest record 'Concrete and Gold'.

Dave Grohl and co will kick off the three dates at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 19, before bringing their heavy rock show to the London stadium on June 22 and 23.

The US rockers recently sold out London's The O2, and were fined for exceeding the arena's strict 11pm curfew.

However, Dave has said he didn't care because he'd asked how much the fine would be, and it was affordable for them to pay.

Speaking to the latest issue of NME magazine available tomorrow (13.10.17), he said: ''We were told there was a hard curfew at 11 and we'd get fined if we didn't meet it.

''So I asked how much it would be if we went over time, and I thought, 'We can afford that', so we just carried on playing.''

During the show, Rick Astley joined the band on stage for a rendition of his smash hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

The 80s pop star recently hinted that he could work with frontman Dave on a collaboration in the future after they hung out after performed the song at Summer Sonic Festival in August.

Asked if there could be a Rick Astley and Foo Fighters song in the pipeline after Justin Timberlake recorded vocals on 'Make It Right' on their new LP', Rick exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''There you go. It's funny that actually. I think it is really brave when artists like that do that.

''You might upset the audience, the critics etc. I think they just think, y' know what we are doing it.

''He's in the studio next door, we are doing it.''

Tickets for Foo Fighters' UK shows go on sale on October 20.