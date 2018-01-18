Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers members feature on Spinal Tap's fictional character Derek Smalls' debut solo album.

The 'Run' hitmaker's drummer Taylor Hawkins and 'Under the Bridge' rocker's bassist Chad Smith join a star-studded features list for the record from voice actor and musician Harry Shearer, who voiced Derek in the spoof 1984 rockumentary 'This is Spinal Tap'.

Chad is on 'Rock 'n' Roll Transplant' and Taylor on 'Butt Call'.

The record called 'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' also stars the likes of David Crosby, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Yes' Rick Wakeman and Joe Satriana.

The album will be released on April 13 via Twanky Records/BMG.

Describing the 14-track LP, Smalls [Harry] said it's ''halfway between 'rage against the dying light' and trying to find the light''.

And Smalls is expected to head out on the 'Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure in Loud Music' tour on April 14 at New Orleans' Saenger Theater with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

As bassist for the mock British heavy metal group Spinal Tap, Smalls [Shearer] performed alongside guitarists Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean).

They released three studio albums; 'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984), 'Break Like the Wind' (1992) and 'Back from the Dead' (2009).

The tracklisting for 'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' is as follows:

01 Openture [ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra]

02 Rock 'n' Roll Transplant [ft. Steve Lukather, Jim Keltner, Chad Smith]

03 Butt Call [ft. Phil X, Taylor Hawkins]

04 Smalls Change [ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Judith Owen, Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel]

05 Memo to Willie [ft. Donald Fagen, Jeff ''Skunk'' Baxter, Larry Carlton, the Snarky Puppy Horns]

06 It Don't Get Old [ft. Peter Frampton, Waddy Wachtel]

07 Complete Faith [ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra]

08 Faith No More [ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Todd Sucherman]

09 Gimme Some (More) Money [ft. Paul Shaffer, Waddy Wachtel, David Crosby]

10 MRI [ft. Dweezil Zappa]

11 Hell Toupee [ft. The Hungarian Studio Orchestra]

12 Gummin the Gash [ft. Steve Vai, Gregg Bisonnette, Jane Lynch]

13 She Puts the Bitch in Obituary [ft. Richard Thompson, Jane Lynch]

14 When Men Did Rock [ft. Michael League, Joe Satriani, Rick Wakeman, the Hungarian Studio Orchestra]