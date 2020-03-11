Foo Fighters' new album is ''unlike anything'' they've previously done.

Dave Grohl - who founded the iconic rock group - has teased details of the band's long-awaited tenth album, admitting to being ''proud'' of their latest effort.

He said: ''We just finished another f***ing record, and I'm so f***ing proud of it. It's unlike anything we've ever done.

''I'm f***ing excited for people to hear it and I can't wait to jump on that f***ing stage to play it. There are choruses on this record that 50-f***ing-thousand people are gonna sing, and it's gonna bring everyone's f***ing hearts together in that moment. And that's what it's all about.''

The band released their eponymous debut album back in 1995, and Dave admitted he can barely believe they've been making music for so long.

The legendary rocker - who formed Foo Fighters following the dissolution of Nirvana after the suicide of Kurt Cobain - told Kerrang! magazine: ''Honestly, it doesn't feel like we've been doing this for 25 f***ing years.

''It's funny, some people measure time in days and months and years. But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to '96, that was one thing. When I think of '90 to '99, that's another, and so on.

''I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I've been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times.''