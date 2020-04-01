Boston Calling has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming festival - which was set to be headlined by Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against The Machine at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts on May 22-24 - has been axed because of the ongoing health crisis.

In a lengthy statement, organisers confirmed: ''AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF CONSULTATION WITH LOCAL AND STATE AUTHORITIES, WE HAVE MADE THE DIFFICULT DECISION TO CANCEL BOSTON CALLING 2020 DUE TO THE ONGOING PANDEMIC.

''We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.

''To our audience, whom we value dearly, we are so sad that we will not be together with you in May.''

The team confirmed the event will return in 2021, with punters planning to attend this year being offered ''rolling tickets'' or ''a full refund''.

They continued: ''We know information regarding your tickets is extremely important to you. As such, we will be reaching out to all ticket holders in the coming weeks with a detailed outline of options available.

''This includes obtaining a full refund or rolling tickets to next year's event - about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon.

''We thank you for your patience; please stay tuned and we will be in touch with more information in the near future.

''To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff and artists, we wish you all the very best during these trying times, and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon.''

Next year's event will take place May 28-30.