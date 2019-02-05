Foals will headline Boardmasters Festival.

The British indie band - who recently revealed they are to release two new albums in 2019, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' Part 1 and Part 2 - have been announced as the closing act on August 11 at the music extravaganza held on the stunning coast of Newquay in Cornwall, South West England.

Yannis Philippakis and co join Saturday headliner Florence + The Machine.

The likes of Plan B, Jax Jones + Martin Solveig, Bugzy Malone, Mabel, Slaves, Sam Fender, Razorlight, Dermot Kennedy and Grace Carter are also among 60 more acts who have been confirmed in the latest line-up announcement.

Watergate Bay will also see Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Franz Ferdinand, plus special guest Giggs perform over the weekend.

Foals, who will release 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1' on March 8, will have a wealth of new material to add to their setlist by the time the festival comes around.

Their new music is the 'My Number' hitmakers' first new material since bassist Walter Gervers quit the band after 12 years in 2017.

Their last studio album was 2015's 'What Went Down'.

The 34-year-old musician decided to bow out of the the group in order to ''pursue a new life'', and his bandmates - frontman Yannis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreav - wished him well for the future.

The four of them reassured fans that their fifth album was well underway and is their ''best yet'' when Walter's departure was confirmed.

In a lengthy post on their social media accounts, the 'Cassius' hitmakers announced: ''To all our fans.

''Sadly we have to announce that our mate Water has decided to leave the band to pursue a new life. The parting has been sad but we remain firm friends. He'll always be our brother, we love him and wish him well in his future endeavours.

''We had 12 amazing years touring together from a small postal van to the Pyramid Stage and beyond. It's the end of a chapter, but not the end of the book.

''We want to thank him for all his time and energy and passion and we want to thank you for all your support from the early days and into the future.

''We are making new music and working on the fifth LP. It's gonna be the best yet. Keep those ears alive. (sic)''

Tickets for Boardmasters are on sale now.