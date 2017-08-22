Foals have started work on their new album.

The band's frontman Yannis Philippakis took to his Instagram account to confirm the news about their upcoming fifth studio record while posting a picture of himself carrying two bags of flowers.

He wrote: ''Off to write the next record brb (sic)''

Yannis' post comes just a day after he uploaded a picture of their concert in Paredes de Coura, Portugal, and didn't give fans any sort of rough schedule when they might next be in action.

He wrote: ''Last show of the summer see ya when i see ya. @daveast (sic)''

A post on the group's official Instagram account thanked the Portuguese crowd.

It read: ''Obrigado Portugal! Thankyou for the energy (sic)''

This news comes just a month after the indie rockers' - also made up of Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith, Walter Gervers and Edwin Congreave - admitted the group hadn't quite started work on their new record but were in the ''conception stage''.

Yannis said: ''We're in the marinating stage of thinking about getting onto the next record. We have a couple of bits written but it's in the very early stages. We're in the conception stage, we're not pregnant yet, we're just trying to have the kid.

''I think it's good to be hungry and want to make big leaps between records and keep things surprising and keep it unpredictable and to grow. It's important for bands to evolve and I think it's one of the reasons that it's still exciting for us after having done four records.''

Foals' new album will be a follow up to 2015's 'What Went Down'. They previously released 'Antidotes' in 2008 followed by 2010's 'Total Life Forever' and 'Holy Fire' in 2013.