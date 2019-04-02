Foals will return to The Great Escape Festival, 12 years after making their debut at the emerging talent extravaganza.

Yannis Philippakis and co will come full circle when they play label Transgressive's 15th Anniversary Spotlight Show at Brighton's Concorde 2 on May 10, over a decade after they played to just 350 fans at the East Sussex city's Horatio's venue as part of the event in 2007.

Toby L, the co-founder of London music company Transgressive, commented, ''The Great Escape is easily one of the world's most progressive and exciting showcase platforms and since Transgressive always endeavours to unearth and support brand new artists that offer something to say, it felt entirely apt to kickstart a year of parties, special releases and other birthday related gimmickry in Brighton at an event we've supported since its inception.

''It's fair to say we wanted to do something pretty big to launch our birthday year, and I guess that's how / why we've landed here...

''Foals have some incredible history with Concorde 2 and it seemed like an absolute dream to reunite them.

''We'll have some new artists from the roster in support on the night, too, plus some friendly faces behind the decks. And we'll hopefully be well warmed up by then as we are looking forward to staging another event the night before at The Old Market, co-hosted with our friends at Fender... More on that one soon, too.''

The indie rock band - who recently dropped their first release since 2015, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1', with' Part 2' coming this spring - will be supported by fellow Transgressive artists Blaenavon and Bonifac.

Tickets for Foals' show will be sold separately to The Great Escape and go on sale on Wednesday (03.04.19).

The Great Escape Festival takes place between May 8 and May 11.