Foals, Little Simz, NAO, Black Midi and Fontaines D.C. complete the line-up for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The shortlisted acts join previously confirmed performers Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Dave, Idles, Cassie Kinoshi's SEED Ensemble and slowthai.

The ceremony held at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo will also see BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac as guest presenter, with the job of revealing the overall winner of the prestigious Album of the Year prize on September 19.

BBC's Lauren Laverne is the main host of the awards show, which will be broadcast on BBC TV and radio.

The BBC Music Hyundai Mercury Prize Podcast presented by Matt Everitt will also available on BBC Sounds from 10am.

Rapper Dave has been nominated for his acclaimed LP 'Psychodrama', rockers IDLES got the nod for 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' and slowthai is up for his debut studio album 'Nothing Great About Britain'.

The list is completed by The 1975 , who have been shortlisted for the prestigious Album of the Year prize for their third studio LP 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' and Foals, Little Simz, Fontaines D.C., NAO and Black Midi for their respective albums; 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1', 'Grey Area', 'Dogrel', 'Saturn' and 'Schlagenheim.

Last year's winning record came from rock group Wolf Alice who picked up the statuette for their second album 'Visions of a Life'.

Annie, 'On My Mind' hitmaker Jorja Smith, grime superstar Stormzy, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes and Vice UK editorial director and Guardian contributor Tshepo Mokoena will serve as judges.

Live coverage will be aired on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music.

The 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize albums of the year:

Anna Calvi - 'Hunter'

Black Midi - 'Schlagenheim'

Cate Le Bon - 'Reward'

Dave - 'Psychodrama'

Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1'

Fontaines D.C. - 'Dogrel'

IDLES - 'Joy as an Act of Resistance'

Little Simz - 'Grey Area'

NAO - 'Saturn'

SEED Ensemble - 'Driftglass'

Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'

The 1975 - 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'