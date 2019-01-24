Foals are happy to be outsiders in the music business as they accept the ''cultural zeitgeist isn't around white dude with guitars''.

The British indie band are releasing two albums in 2019 entitled 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' Part 1 and Part 2, the first full-length releases from the 'My Number' rockers since bassist Walter Gervers quit the band after 12 years in 2017 and their first studio LPs since 2015's 'What Went Down'.

In the years they have been away, the group have watched as guitar bands have lost popularity and seen many of their indie peers who broke through with them in the mid-2000s, such as The Maccabees, stop making music but that has given them a new passion for what they are doing.

Speaking to NME.com, Yannis said: ''I do feel like we're one of the last of that era, because we are. There's not intrinsic value to that, but the truth is that of that crop of bands that came through, there aren't many left. If you want to look at it this way then it's kind of lonelier, and in a strange sense you feel like you're an outlier. But, it's just the way that culture has gone as well. It's clear that the cultural zeitgeist isn't around white dude with guitars - and that's not a bad thing.''

Yannis, 32, insists he and his bandmates - drummer Jack Bevan, guitarist Jimmy Smith and keyboard player Edwin Congreav - are committed to making ''great music'' regardless of what is fashionable at the moment and he believes Foals are at their ''creative peak'' on their two upcoming LPs.

He added: ''We're on an individual creative mission. We're interested in making music with each other and pursuing what we do. At the same time as being aware of what's going on outside in the culture, we're just trying to make great music.

''We should be proud that we are still doing it and we haven't got sick of each other or it, or that we haven't dried out. We still feel like we're at our creative peak.''