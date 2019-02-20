Foals are borrowing Everything Everything's bass player Jeremy Pritchard for their tour.

The British group's bassist Walter Gervers quit the band after 12 years in 2017, and the band have been lucky enough to have Jeremy come on board for their forthcoming run, which kicks off on March 4 at Gorilla in Manchester, whilst his band are on a break between albums.

Alongside a picture of their new tour mate, they tweeted: ''While our friends Everything Everything @E_E_ are on a break before making new music, they have kindly loaned us their bass player Jeremy Pritchard, who will be touring with us this year.''

Everything Everything also shared a picture of both bands, and added to their profile: ''While we're on a break before starting work on new music, Jeremy is spending a season on loan, playing bass live with our friends @Foals. (sic)''

The 'My Number' hitmakers have a busy year ahead with the release of two albums in 2019 entitled 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' Part 1 and Part 2'.

Walter decided to bow out of the indie group in order to ''pursue a new life'', but his bandmates - frontman Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreav - had no hard feelings against his decision and wished him well for the future.

The four of them reassured fans at the time that their fifth record - their first since 2015 LP 'What Went Down' - is their ''best yet''.

Announcing Walter's departure, the 'Cassius' hitmakers said: ''To all our fans.

''Sadly we have to announce that our mate Water has decided to leave the band to pursue a new life. The parting has been sad but we remain firm friends. He'll always be our brother, we love him and wish him well in his future endeavours.

''We had 12 amazing years touring together from a small postal van to the Pyramid Stage and beyond. It's the end of a chapter, but not the end of the book.

''We want to thank him for all his time and energy and passion and we want to thank you for all your support from the early days and into the future.

''We are making new music and working on the fifth LP. It's gonna be the best yet. Keep those ears alive. (sic)''