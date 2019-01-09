Foals will release two albums in 2019.

The British indie band launched a countdown time for a big announcement coming at 3pm UK time on Wednesday (09.01.19), and they have now teased fans with the news that they are set to drop two LPs titled 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' Part 1 and Part 2.

Alongside a cinematic teaser clip, they wrote on Instagram: ''Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost

Part 1

Part 2

2019 (sic)''

And when a fan asked if this is one album in two parts or two separate records, they replied: ''2.''

The new albums, which are yet to receive official release dates, will be the first full-length releases from the 'My Number' hitmakers since bassist Walter Gervers quit the band after 12 years in 2017.

Their last studio album was 2015's 'What Went Down'.

The 34-year-old musician decided to bow out of the the group in order to ''pursue a new life'', and his bandmates - frontman Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreav - wished him well for the future.

The four of them reassured fans that their fifth album was well underway and is their ''best yet'' when Walter's departure was confirmed.

In a lengthy post on their social media accounts, the 'Cassius' hitmakers announced: ''To all our fans.

''Sadly we have to announce that our mate Water has decided to leave the band to pursue a new life. The parting has been sad but we remain firm friends. He'll always be our brother, we love him and wish him well in his future endeavours.

''We had 12 amazing years touring together from a small postal van to the Pyramid Stage and beyond. It's the end of a chapter, but not the end of the book.

''We want to thank him for all his time and energy and passion and we want to thank you for all your support from the early days and into the future.

''We are making new music and working on the fifth LP. It's gonna be the best yet. Keep those ears alive. (sic)''

Frontman Yannis previously admitted that they needed ''violent change'' on their new music to avoid ''extinction''.

He explained: ''What we need to do is go through some sort of violent change and make sure, whatever the next record is, it's not friends with the last two... We've built a wide palette that we can draw from. It would be a shame not to keep pushing that. It's evolution vs. extinction.''