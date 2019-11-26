Foals and Lewis Capaldi are among the headliners for the Sounds of the City festival.

The 'Black Bull' hitmakers will take to the stage on the first night of the eight-day event, which will take place from July 1-11 2020, at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, north west England.

After Foals' headline slot on the Wednesday, Crowded House will headline the festival on the Thursday, July 2nd, followed by Kaiser Chiefs on the Friday.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, whose slot had already been announced, will take to the stage on Saturday July 4th, before a break until Wednesday July 8th when Lewis will belt out his tunes.

DMA's and The Streets will then take to the stage on the July 9th and 10th respectively, before Hacienda Classical close the extravaganza on Saturday July 11th.

Foals wrote on Twitter: ''MANCHESTER! We're coming to town for Sounds of the City at Castlefield Bowl on 1 July 2020. (sic)''

The band have plenty of material to perform are dropping two albums this year, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1' and 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2'.

And frontman Yannis Philippakis recently admitted he penned tracks for both records in east London pubs so he could get a good look at the way society as a whole is feeling in such ''bleak'' times.

He said: ''I would just be looking at a kind of microcosm of society.

''Writing in pubs kept me looking outward in a way where I don't feel like I've done that before.

''Normally, I kind of get lost in myself and end up with lyrics that might be slightly more abstract.

''Whereas by writing in the pub, it was like, 'I'm going to write about the invisible glue around us.' ''