Flume felt like ''a kid'' when he met Beck for the first time.

The 25-year-old musician admitted it was ''surreal'' coming face-to-face with the 46-year-old 'Yellow Gold' hitmaker - who he is a huge fan of - and he felt dwarfed in the star's presence, though it didn't help that he was dressed in ''pink shorts and a cap''.

Fume - real name Harley Edward Streten - said: ''One day I got a call from my manager and he was like, 'Hey, do you want to go to Beck's house today?' I caught an Uber to his house and I knocked on the door, and there he is, it's Beck, welcoming me into his house.

He continued: ''It was kind of surreal, to be honest. I was wearing pink board shorts and a backpack and a cap, and I realized I looked like some kind of kid, just walking into this legend's house, but he was really down to earth.''

Flume and Beck collaborated on the dreamy track 'Tiny Cities' for the Australian singer's second album 'Skins' released earlier this year.

And though he acknowledged it was a huge step to get to work with the Grammy Award winner, the outcome of their music was more important to him than notoriety.

The Australian star added to the Chicago Tribune: ''For me it's about the music. I think the music I make has a unique style, and that's my brand. I actually try to keep my face off a lot of things, like album covers. I would never have my face on an album cover. For me, it's all about the sonic identity.''