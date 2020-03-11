The mother of floyd mayweather's children has been found dead at the age of 40.

The 43-year-old former professional boxer's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris - with whom he has kids Koraun, 20, Zion, 18, and Jirah, 15 - was found unresponsive in her car at her home address in Valencia, California, on Tuesday (10.03.20) night.

Police arrived at her house at around 9pm and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to TMZ.com, law enforcement officers aren't treating her death as suspicious but it is being investigated to discover how and why she died.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Wednesday (11.03.20): ''Homicide investigators have responded to the death of a woman. The incident was reported Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at approximately, 10pm, on the 25,700 block of Oak Meadow Drive, Valencia. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional information available at this time.''

Mayweather dated Josie from 1995 until 2010 but their relationship was tumultuous at times and even led to the boxing promoter serving two months in prison when he was convicted of domestic violence against her 10 years ago.

Josie claimed that she was abused by Mayweather on six occasions.

She said previously: ''I was a battered woman. I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn't understand what a battered woman was at that time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence.''

The assault that led to Mayweather's prison sentence was witnessed by their son Koraun and he was actually the one who alerted the police to the incident.

He explained at the time: ''(My dad) said to lock my door and stay in my room. I went back into my room and locked the door and then ran back out my bathroom and then hopped over the gate and went to the main entrance gate. I just told (the guard) that my mom was getting hurt and to call the ambulance and the police.''