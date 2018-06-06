Florida Georgia Line want to collaborate with Bruno Mars.

The American country music duo - comprised of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard - have duetted with the likes of Bebe Rexha and Backstreet Boys, but they've got their sights set on getting the '24K Magic' hitmaker on a track next.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, Tyler said: ''Any time we get to collaborate ...it's not only for them, it's for us and it's to learn and to grow and to try to better yourself.

''There's a lot we could learn from Bruno.''

The pair were honoured with the Trailblazer Award at the Billboard Country Power Players event in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday night (05.06.18).

On the award, Taylor said: ''I think we just try to do what we love and try to make the music that we want to make and play the shows that we want to play and we're fortunate and feel really blessed that the fans connect with that and they love it.

''We just kind of stuck with that since day one.

''To be here tonight, considered a trailblazer, that's a huge compliment.''

Before Brian and Tyler invite Bruno into the studio, they have their upcoming collaboration with Jason Derulo.

On the track, Brian said: ''We're just super excited about that.

''We feel like it's a song that's gonna have a big reach and means a lot to us. We co-wrote it all together in the studio.''