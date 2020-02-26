Florida Georgia Line have publicly asked Carrie Underwood to feature on their new song they've co-written with Julia Michaels.
The US duo - comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley - posted a video pitch to the country pop superstar for the track they co-wrote with Julia Michaels and even played a teaser of the song in question at the end of the clip.
They wrote alongside the video on Instagram and Twitter: ''@CarrieUnderwood whether you know it or not, we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you we've just been waiting on the right one. We think this is it.''
Whilst Tyler said: ''We'd really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song.
''We think it would be a massive collaboration.
''We'd love to send it to you.
''We don't have your email or your phone number, so we're gonna just play a little.''
Carrie's last studio album was 2018's 'Cry Pretty'.
Meanwhile, the pair recently teamed up with Justin Bieber on a country remix of his hit single 'Yummy' from his latest album 'Changes'.
The 'Meant to Be' hitmakers announced the remix in a video of them dancing in the studio to the track with the 25-year-old singer.
They wrote: ''Y'ALL!!!!!
''Start your countdown! On this fine Sunday morning we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y'all hearing thissssssssss fresh new music! Dropping Feb 19th #yummycountryremix #itsreallyhappening @justinbieber. (sic)''
Florida Georgia Line have previously teamed up with a whole variety of artists, including The Backstreet Boys and Bebe Rexha, and country stars Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan.
