Florida Georgia Line have approached Carrie Underwood on social media for a collaboration.

The US duo - comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley - posted a video pitch to the country pop superstar for the track they co-wrote with Julia Michaels and even played a teaser of the song in question at the end of the clip.

They wrote alongside the video on Instagram and Twitter: ''@CarrieUnderwood whether you know it or not, we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you we've just been waiting on the right one. We think this is it.''

Whilst Tyler said: ''We'd really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song.

''We think it would be a massive collaboration.

''We'd love to send it to you.

''We don't have your email or your phone number, so we're gonna just play a little.''

Carrie's last studio album was 2018's 'Cry Pretty'.

Meanwhile, the pair recently teamed up with Justin Bieber on a country remix of his hit single 'Yummy' from his latest album 'Changes'.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmakers announced the remix in a video of them dancing in the studio to the track with the 25-year-old singer.

They wrote: ''Y'ALL!!!!!

''Start your countdown! On this fine Sunday morning we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y'all hearing thissssssssss fresh new music! Dropping Feb 19th #yummycountryremix #itsreallyhappening @justinbieber. (sic)''

Florida Georgia Line have previously teamed up with a whole variety of artists, including The Backstreet Boys and Bebe Rexha, and country stars Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan.