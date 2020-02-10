Florida Georgia Line are releasing a country remix of Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'.

The US duo - comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley - took to Instagram this weekend to share that their remix of the track will arrive on February 19.

They wrote alongside a video of them dancing in the studio to the track with the 25-year-old singer: ''Y'ALL!!!!!

''Start your countdown! On this fine Sunday morning we can officially say we are 10 DAYS AWAY from y'all hearing thissssssssss fresh new music! Dropping Feb 19th #yummycountryremix #itsreallyhappening @justinbieber. (sic)''

The 'Sorry' hitmaker recently followed up 'Yummy' with new song 'Intentions' with rapper Quavo.

To coincide with the release, Justin created the Intentions Fund with the Migos star and pledged $200,000 to support a supportive housing charity for women and children.

Justin teamed up with Alexandria House - which is based out in Los Angeles - to offer the donation to the non-profit organisation, which helps women ''transitioning from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing''.

In the music video for the song, Justin shares the journey of three ''graduates'' from the housing program.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker releases his new album, 'Changes', on Friday (14.02.20).

On Tuesday (11.02.20), the pop superstar will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 to celebrate the release of his fifth record.

Fans were able to get exclusive access to be in with a chance to buy tickets for the one-off event by pre-ordering Changes' from his official store before 4pm GMT on February 8.

The tickets then went on sale via AXS on this morning (10.02.20) at 9am GMT.